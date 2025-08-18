Decades of archival footage reveal the reality of systemic violence still alive in Canada. By reviving these buried memories, reXistence awakens our consciousness and reminds us what we’re still fighting for.
A sensory odyssey into the buried history of Afro-descendant communities in Canada, reXistence unearths fragments of a once-erased collective memory. Woven entirely from archival footage, this historical mirror confronts us with a reflection of shocking visual poetry, paying tribute to the unshakable strength of those who resisted. The film erupts as a political cry that shatters institutional silence, challenging our relationship to justice, forcing us to truly see… and to no longer look away. This isn’t history. It’s now.
reXistence, Will Prosper, provided by the National Film Board of Canada