reXistence

Decades of archival footage reveal the reality of systemic violence still alive in Canada. By reviving these buried memories, reXistence awakens our consciousness and reminds us what we’re still fighting for.
A sensory odyssey into the buried history of Afro-descendant communities in Canada, reXistence unearths fragments of a once-erased collective memory. Woven entirely from archival footage, this historical mirror confronts us with a reflection of shocking visual poetry, paying tribute to the unshakable strength of those who resisted. The film erupts as a political cry that shatters institutional silence, challenging our relationship to justice, forcing us to truly see… and to no longer look away. This isn’t history. It’s now.

 This work contains scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Law and Crime Social Issues All subjects
Black Communities in Canada All channels
  • writing
    Will Prosper
  • director
    Will Prosper
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • editing
    Olivier Guillemette
  • original music
    Jenny Salgado
  • sound design
    Jenny Salgado
  • voice
    Jenny Salgado
  • archival research
    Anne Castelain
  • rights clearances
    Anne Castelain
  • additional research
    Amélie Cusson
    Laurent K. Blais
  • additional footage
    Stefan Verna
  • drone
    Drone Box
  • editing assistant
    Olivier Duval Laberge
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • translation
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • subtitling
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • graphic designer
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • music
    André Courcy
    Martin Courcy
  • sound design assistant
    David "Saysum" Amiot
    Daniel Toussaint
  • re-recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior coordinator - administration
    Brenda Nixon
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • production coordinator
    Alexandra Bourque
  • studio coordinator
    Stéphanie Lazure
    Gabrielle Dupont
  • technical coordinator
    Julien Archambault
    Luc Binette
    Daniel Claveau
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

