A sensory odyssey into the buried history of Afro-descendant communities in Canada, reXistence unearths fragments of a once-erased collective memory. Woven entirely from archival footage, this historical mirror confronts us with a reflection of shocking visual poetry, paying tribute to the unshakable strength of those who resisted. The film erupts as a political cry that shatters institutional silence, challenging our relationship to justice, forcing us to truly see… and to no longer look away. This isn’t history. It’s now.