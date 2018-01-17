The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Red Run

2001 25 min
Red Run

In 1913, a railway blast sent hundreds of tons of rock cascading into the Fraser River, blocking the path of thousands of returning salmon. The Fraser Valley Aboriginal people rallied for days to save their fish, carrying them one at a time over the fallen rock. Red Run recalls this dramatic tale and reveals its impact today. Shimmering salmon still battle the Fraser's currents every summer. And the 'River People' balance on the treacherous cliffs, waiting to scoop them from the river with traditional dip and gill nets. Director Murray Jurak, from the region's Lower Nicola Band, follows members of three Siska families to the river's edge. To provide for her family, Alice follows the time-honoured fishing methods traditionally practised by men. Percy and Fred pass on their skills and respect for the turbulent river to their two young sons. Set in the BC Interior, Red Run captures an event as spectacular as it is dangerous.
Environment and Conservation Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Fishing and Hunting Industries History - Canada - 1867-1919 All subjects
  • director
    Murray Jurak
  • editor
    Justin Pasula
  • director of photography
    Trevor Wilson
  • additional camera
    Daron Donahue
    Mark Mullin
  • location sound
    Larry MacDonald
    Mark Mullin
    John Blerot
    Stan Jackson
  • music composer
    Everett LaRoi
  • musician
    Everett LaRoi
    Christine Hanson
    Cam Neufeld
    Ron Samson
  • sound editor
    John Blerot
  • sound mix
    Serge Boivin
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • storyboard
    Mark Mullin
    David LaRiviere
  • safety co-ordinator
    Ron Edmundson
  • production assistant
    Claudette Breton
    Jane Caprian
    Jared Jurak
    Mike Koester
    Danielle Kremeniuk
    Percy Williams
  • participant
    Alice Munro
    Percy Williams
    Travis Williams
    Fred Sampson
    Forrest Sampson
    Maryanne Michell
    Roxanne Justice
    Douglas Shuter
    Harold Eusta
    Johnny Jackson
  • production consultant
    Wil Campbell
  • unit clerk
    Ginette D'Silva
  • production supervisor
    Kelly Isaac
  • program administrator
    Margaret Smith
  • associate producer
    Bonnie Thompson
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea
  • producer
    Jerry Krepakevich

Red Run
