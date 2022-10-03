When humankind is wiped out by a cosmic disaster, Raven sets out to right this wrong by finding out from the other animals how to re-create the human race. After a lot of song and dance, Raven and Coyote manage to bring to life a nice batch of people. Unfortunately, in the crowded moment of re-creation, there is an outbreak of hostilities. But Raven and Coyote haven't gone to all this trouble only to see things go wrong, and they succeed in repopulating the four corners of the Earth. An animated film based on native legends.
When humankind is wiped out by a cosmic disaster, Raven sets out to right this wrong by finding out from the other animals how to re-create the human race. After a lot of song and dance, Raven and Coyote manage to bring to life a nice batch of people. Unfortunately, in the crowded moment of re-creation, there is an outbreak of hostilities. But Raven and Coyote haven't gone to all this trouble only to see things go wrong, and they succeed in repopulating the four corners of the Earth. An animated film based on native legends.
Raven's Feather Dance - A Creation Legend, Eva Szasz, provided by the National Film Board of Canada