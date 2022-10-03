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Raven's Feather Dance - A Creation Legend

When humankind is wiped out by a cosmic disaster, Raven sets out to right this wrong by finding out from the other animals how to re-create the human race. After a lot of song and dance, Raven and Coyote manage to bring to life a nice batch of people. Unfortunately, in the crowded moment of re-creation, there is an outbreak of hostilities. But Raven and Coyote haven't gone to all this trouble only to see things go wrong, and they succeed in repopulating the four corners of the Earth. An animated film based on native legends.
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When humankind is wiped out by a cosmic disaster, Raven sets out to right this wrong by finding out from the other animals how to re-create the human race. After a lot of song and dance, Raven and Coyote manage to bring to life a nice batch of people. Unfortunately, in the crowded moment of re-creation, there is an outbreak of hostilities. But Raven and Coyote haven't gone to all this trouble only to see things go wrong, and they succeed in repopulating the four corners of the Earth. An animated film based on native legends.

Literature and Language - Canada Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • director
    Eva Szasz
  • animation
    Eva Szasz
  • producer
    Tamara Lynch
  • executive producer
    Floyd Elliott
  • script
    Steve Bloomer
  • illustrations
    Steve Bloomer
  • narrator
    Steve Bloomer
  • animation camera
    Jacques Avoine
    Pierre Landry
  • editing
    Peter Wintonick
  • sound editing
    Diane Le Floc'h
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Shelley Craig
  • music
    Chris Crilly
Raven's Feather Dance - A Creation Legend
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