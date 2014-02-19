La Québécoise

The French-Canadian woman is no longer without legal rights and career opportunities. Speaking of the struggle to bring about change, the evolving role of women in Québec society, and the challenges still ahead are Senator Thérèse Casgrain, Judge Réjane Colas, a nun, a Playboy bunny, and several feminists.
The French-Canadian woman is no longer without legal rights and career opportunities. Speaking of the struggle to bring about change, the evolving role of women in Québec society, and the challenges still ahead are Senator Thérèse Casgrain, Judge Réjane Colas, a nun, a Playboy bunny, and several feminists.