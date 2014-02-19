The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

La Québécoise

1972 27 min
The French-Canadian woman is no longer without legal rights and career opportunities. Speaking of the struggle to bring about change, the evolving role of women in Québec society, and the challenges still ahead are Senator Thérèse Casgrain, Judge Réjane Colas, a nun, a Playboy bunny, and several feminists.

  • Adieu Alouette
    Adieu Alouette
    1972 10 films
    This documentary TV series explored Quebec in the 1970s, focusing on culture and moving beyond an antiquated, folkloric view of the province.

  • director
    Les Nirenberg
  • producer
    Ian McLaren
  • camera
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
    David De Volpi
    Douglas Kiefer
    Benoît Rivard
    Simon Leblanc
    Roger Dumas
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
    Jacques Chevigny
    Claude Lefebvre
  • editing
    Pascale Laverriere
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
    Karl Duplessis

