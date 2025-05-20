The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

ᖃᒪᓂᐊᓗᒃ QAMANIALUK: The Big Lake in the River

Since 2016, the community of Kangiqsualujjuaq in Nunavik and university researchers have co-constructed an environmental monitoring program around land-based camps.
Details

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) Environment and Conservation Sciences All subjects
  • director
    Iphigénie Marcoux-Fortier
    Nunami Sukuijainiq / Imalirijiit
    Kangiqsualujjuaq

