Productive Mills

Logs into Boxes: At Bathurst, New Brunswick, the manufacture of cardboard and corrugated paper is shown. Butter and Cheese: Top-quality products from the cheese and butter factory in the Amish-Mennonite village of Millbank, Ontario, are shown. Potash Unlimited: near Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, a vast new mining development is visited.
Industry and Commerce Food and Food Industries Mining Forestry All subjects
