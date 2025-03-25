Logs into Boxes: At Bathurst, New Brunswick, the manufacture of cardboard and corrugated paper is shown. Butter and Cheese: Top-quality products from the cheese and butter factory in the Amish-Mennonite village of Millbank, Ontario, are shown. Potash Unlimited: near Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, a vast new mining development is visited.
Productive Mills, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada