Dominique Leclerc embarks on a thought-provoking journey into the cutting-edge world of cyborgs, biohackers and transhumanists—a collective pushing the boundaries of technology to defy illness, aging and even death. Having relied on medical devices for years, Leclerc seeks alternative solutions to cope with her diabetes, but as she delves deeper, she grapples with the profound ethical, social and political implications of human enhancement. What happens when our physical and cognitive upgrades are shaped by the interests of tech giants? Led by Frannie Holder’s haunting original score, Posthumans offers a compelling meditation on the future of our species and the cost of progress.