Posthumans

Follow cyborgs, biohackers and transhumanists as they attempt to outsmart illness, slow aging and even cheat death.
Dominique Leclerc embarks on a thought-provoking journey into the cutting-edge world of cyborgs, biohackers and transhumanists—a collective pushing the boundaries of technology to defy illness, aging and even death. Having relied on medical devices for years, Leclerc seeks alternative solutions to cope with her diabetes, but as she delves deeper, she grapples with the profound ethical, social and political implications of human enhancement. What happens when our physical and cognitive upgrades are shaped by the interests of tech giants? Led by Frannie Holder’s haunting original score, Posthumans offers a compelling meditation on the future of our species and the cost of progress.

Technology Theater Sciences Social Issues Psychology and Psychiatry Health and Medicine All subjects
  • director
    Dominique Leclerc
  • producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • writing
    Dominique Leclerc
    Jérémie Battaglia
  • editing
    Alain Loiselle
  • cinematographer
    Jérémie Battaglia
    Robert Reis
    Dan Popa
  • location sound
    Robert Reis
    Marc-André Labonté
    Stéphane Barsalou
    Sylvain Vary
    Dennis Kastrup
    Jérémie Battaglia
  • sound design
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
    Benoît Dame
  • original music
    Frannie Holder
  • research
    Dominique Leclerc
    Dennis Kastrup
    Jérémie Battaglia
  • co-director - development phase
    Jérémie Battaglia
  • additional images
    Dennis Kastrup
    Dominique Leclerc
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • translation
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • subtitling
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • titles
    Alain Ostiguy
  • visual effects
    Alain Ostiguy
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourist
    Yannick Carrier
  • narration
    Dominique Leclerc
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • narration recording
    Geoff Mitchell
    Luc Léger
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • music mix
    Benoit Bouchard
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • participation
    Dennis Kastrup
    Ghislaine Lapierre
    Enno Park
    Francesca Ferrando
    Zoltan Istvan
    Liz Parrish
    Sigrid Schmitz
    James J. Hughes
    Jessica Ching
    Marc Roux
    Anders Sandberg
    David Wood
    Natasha Vita-More
    Stéphane Ricoul
    Marius Fauteux
    Maria João Ferreira Maia
    Sven Behrend
    Adolph Hunter
    Steffen Holly
    Tim Cannon
    Tiffany Vora
    Rob Nail
    Jo Zayner
    Kirill Brylev
    José Cordeiro
    Sven Becker
    Alyssia Sanchez
    Patrick Brooks
    Hannah Smegal
    Edwin Johnston
    María-Elisa Heg
    Anastasia Kirages
    Javier Hernández
    Olivier Périard
    Raphaelle Bessette
    Élodie Cognault
    Julie Pichon
    Phi Luong
    Jan Ravensbergen
    Tara Smith
    Jaime Weidmann
    Tom Ingoglia
    Claus Thöle
    Nicole Foti
    Louise Lassalle
    Jean-François Blanchet
    Paul-Raphaël Charron
    Aline Sophie Luisa Gampe
    Marie Goldhahn
    Leonie Victoria Lau
    Franziska Neumann
    Andréanne Couture
    Julie Fournier
    Doris Harbour
    Nathalie Vermette
    Marie-Pierre Marquis
  • rights clearances
    Alain Castelain
    Dennis Kastrup
  • legal advisor
    Julie Patry
  • media relations
    Marie-Claude Lamoureux
  • marketing manager
    Laurianne Désormiers
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator - administration
    Brenda Nixon
  • studio coordinator
    Stéphanie Lazure
  • senior production coordinator
    Chinda Phommarinh
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • production coordinator
    Lucia Corak
    Alexandra Bourque
  • technical coordination
    Julien Archambault
    Esther Viragh
  • associate producer
    Geneviève Thibert
  • line production
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

Explore