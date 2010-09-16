The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Population Explosion

1968 14 min
A film in cut-out animation depicting the demographic problems of the world. It shows that in many countries freedom from the old scourges of famine and disease has in turn created the new problem of more mouths to feed. The film suggests that wealthier nations might increase all forms of aid to struggling nations to create a better world

Population Explosion

Economics
Social Issues
Developing Countries
  • director
    Pierre Hébert
  • script
    Pierre Hébert
  • animation
    Pierre Hébert
  • producer
    Robert Verrall
    Wolf Koenig
  • sound editing
    Pierre Bernier
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
  • narrator
    Patrick Watson
  • music
    Ornette Coleman

Education

Ages 12 to 17

Geography - Human Geography
Media Education - Film Animation
Social Studies - Contemporary Issues
Social Studies - Development/Global Issues

Screen the film to show students how population growth was perceived in the 1960s. Conduct research to determine how this contrasts with attitudes today. Introduce students to the techniques that were commonly in use in films of the era. Ask students to comment on the colours, music, characters and social commentary. What can we read between the lines?
Population Explosion
