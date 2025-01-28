The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Pleasure Faire

1972 13 min
From British Columbia, a day at a youth festival reminiscent of the folk fairs of medieval times, organized by people who choose to live outside the usual social pattern. The Pleasure Faire offered crowds a wide variety of hand-made objects--jewellery, beadwork, leatherwork, art, pottery. More than that, it provided a day of music, minstrel songs, dancing, and people participating in the spirit of the occasion, free of any commercialism or constraint. A day of joy, relived through the film.

Pleasure Faire

Details

Social Issues Crafts Sports and Leisure Music All subjects
  • director
    Kris Paterson
  • producer
    Peter Jones
  • photography
    Robert Fresco
    Tony Westman
  • sound editing
    Charlie Richmond
    Sally Paterson
