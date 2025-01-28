From British Columbia, a day at a youth festival reminiscent of the folk fairs of medieval times, organized by people who choose to live outside the usual social pattern. The Pleasure Faire offered crowds a wide variety of hand-made objects--jewellery, beadwork, leatherwork, art, pottery. More than that, it provided a day of music, minstrel songs, dancing, and people participating in the spirit of the occasion, free of any commercialism or constraint. A day of joy, relived through the film.
