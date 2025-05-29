The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Pictures Out of My Life

The drawings and recollections of Inuit artist Pitseolak, from the book of the same title written by Dorothy Eber. Now in her seventies, Pitseolak is one of the most famous of the graphic artists of the Kinngait, Baffin Island (formerly known as Cape Dorset) artists' colony and co-operative. Her coloured pencil and felt-pen drawings vividly illustrate her memories of past life in the Arctic, and of the birds, animals and spirits that figured so large in the daily life of the Inuit.
Visual Arts Women - Portraits Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • director
    Bozenna Heczko
  • producer
    Wolf Koenig
  • screenplay
    Dorothy Eber
  • animation camera
    Raymond Dumas
    Richard Moras
  • sound
    Gérard Sénécal
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • narrator
    Ann Meekitjuk Hanson
Pictures Out of My Life
