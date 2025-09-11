The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Pictures from the 1930's

A film based on an exhibition organized by the National Gallery that toured Canada in 1975. The paintings are juxtaposed with black-and-white newsreel footage of the more obvious social realities during the years of the Depression. The film shows that the artists of the day, in spite of economic setbacks, produced an inspired body of work.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

A film based on an exhibition organized by the National Gallery that toured Canada in 1975. The paintings are juxtaposed with black-and-white newsreel footage of the more obvious social realities during the years of the Depression. The film shows that the artists of the day, in spite of economic setbacks, produced an inspired body of work.

History - Canada - 1920-1945 Visual Arts All subjects
  • director
    Derek May
  • producer
    Derek May
  • script
    Derek May
  • narrator
    Derek May
  • executive producer
    Don Hopkins
    Douglas MacDonald
  • photography
    Douglas Kiefer
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
    Claude Chevigny
    Jacques Chevalier
  • editing
    Judith Merritt
  • sound editing
    Les Halman
  • re-recording
    Richard Besse
  • music
    Alain Clavier
Pictures from the 1930's
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore