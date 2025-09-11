A film based on an exhibition organized by the National Gallery that toured Canada in 1975. The paintings are juxtaposed with black-and-white newsreel footage of the more obvious social realities during the years of the Depression. The film shows that the artists of the day, in spite of economic setbacks, produced an inspired body of work.
Pictures from the 1930's, Derek May, provided by the National Film Board of Canada