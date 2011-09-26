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People of the Ice

This feature documentary explores the threats of global warming to the Arctic environment that has nurtured the Inuit for 4,000 years. The Inuit have lived in harmony on this frozen landscape for generations. Today, global warming threatens their habitat. As the ice disappears, so does the Inuit culture it is intimately connected to. Ever-changing temperatures have even made predicting the Arctic climate difficult. Will this extraordinarily resilient people be able to adjust to such dramatic change?
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This feature documentary explores the threats of global warming to the Arctic environment that has nurtured the Inuit for 4,000 years. The Inuit have lived in harmony on this frozen landscape for generations. Today, global warming threatens their habitat. As the ice disappears, so does the Inuit culture it is intimately connected to. Ever-changing temperatures have even made predicting the Arctic climate difficult. Will this extraordinarily resilient people be able to adjust to such dramatic change?

Fishing and Hunting Industries Environment and Conservation Geography and Geology Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • direction
    Carlos Ferrand
  • script
    Carlos Ferrand
    Jean Lemire
  • script - collaboration
    Thierry Piantanida
  • director of photography
    Carlos Ferrand
  • camera
    Carlos Ferrand
    Dominic Dorval
  • sound
    Hubert Macé de Gastines
    Juan Gutiérrez
    Marie-Claude Gagné
    Serge Boivin
  • picture editing
    Dominique Sicotte
  • original music
    Ganesh Anandan
  • participant
    Meeka Mike
    Joshua Kango
    Jamese Mike
    Sheila Watt-Cloutier
    Namomai Ashoona
    Qovianatoliaq Tapaungai
  • narration
    David Suzuki
  • voice
    Tyrone Benskin
    Walter Massey
    Hubert Fielden
    Philip Pretten
    A.J. Henderson
    Howard Ryshpan
  • underwater cinematography
    Mario Cyr
  • additional cinematography
    Marc Gadoury
    Martin Leclerc
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • computer graphics
    Jean-Romain Clark
    Georges Mauro
  • sound editing supervision
    Martin Pinsonnault
  • sound editing
    Marie-Claude Gagné
    Anton Fischlin
    Sonomar
  • post-production
    Geneviève Lagacé
    Danielle Raymond
    Claude Chevalier
    Martine Forget
  • revision
    Sarah Cliche
    Christine Dumazet
  • translation
    Sarah Carrière
    Elisapie Isaac
  • ethnogeography
    Norman Hallendy
  • voice recording
    Clovis Gouaillier
  • English adaptation
    Christine York
    A.J. Henderson
  • off-camera direction
    Christine York
    A.J. Henderson
  • insurance broker
    Taillefer Desjardins inc.
    Linda Dubuc
  • auditor
    Fauteux Bruno Bussière Leewarden
  • legal advisor
    Fernand Deveau
    Zénaïde Lussier
    Gylane St-Georges
  • director-coordinator
    Jean Lemire
  • script consultant
    Jacques Payette
  • research
    Pascale Bilodeau
    Virginie Millière
    Catherine Giroul
    Sara Marino
  • line production
    Bertrand Jenny
    Emmanuel Piovano
    Christiane Germain
    Josée Roberge
  • post-production manager
    Nathalie Trucco
  • production administrator
    Nicolas Portes
    Camille Chapuis
  • technical director
    Bruno Abate
  • documentalist
    Delphine Gaillard
    Leyla D'Aragon-Krim
  • communications director
    Laurence Corre
  • communications - assistant
    Julien Bablon
  • executive producer
    Sally Bochner
  • marketing officer
    Élise Labbé
    Jocelyn Robert
    Moira Keigher
  • technical coordinator
    Richard Cliche
  • administrator
    Colette Brodeur
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • administrative team
    Dany Delpy
    Lise Fortin Roy
  • production coordinator
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Brigitte Breault
  • production assistant
    Geneviève Lagacé
    Céline Lafrance
  • production manager
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • producer
    Jean Lemire
    Éric Michel
    Colette Loumède
    Stéphane Millière

Education

Ages 16 to 18
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights Geography - Territory: Indigenous Geography - The Arctic Health/Personal Development - Mental Health/Stress/Suicide Social Studies - Environmental Challenges

Warning: Seal hunting, partial nudity

This feature documentary speaks to the relationship Inuit have with the environment in the Arctic, as well as the impacts of global warming on their habitat, culture and overall well-being. How does the content in the film continue to resonate today? How has ancestral knowledge transference contributed to survival in the harsh Arctic environment in the past and present? How has colonization impacted the health and well-being of Inuit? How have Inuit maintained cultural ways of being, knowing and doing alongside industrial and human expansion? What is forced relocation and how have Inuit been impacted in the short and long term? What is the “Eskimo Tag System” and “Project Surname” and how have they impacted identity in relation to original names? How do names relate to cultural identity? How do traditions and culture influence the health and well-being of Inuit in the Arctic? How has colonization contributed to high suicide rates in the Arctic and what needs to happen on a variety of social levels to ensure suicide rates decrease? What actions has the Canadian government taken towards reconciliation in relation to Inuit of the Arctic and what more needs to happen on individual, community and social levels?

More educational content

People of the Ice
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