Patrick Bird was a "a casualty of colonialism," having walked a dark boyhood journey of sexual abuse, neglect, foster homes, detention centres, loss, abandonment, drugs, alcohol and self-mutilation. Through no fault of his own, Patrick was disconnected from his family, his childhood and his Cree culture and left with few resources to cope with the pain and powerlessness. Patrick's Story explores what brought a young man to attempt to end his life and what turned his life around. With the help of friends and his loving adoptive mother, Patrick begins the search for his identity and spirituality as a Cree man, while discovering his talents in music and acting. This story offers us all a message of inspiration and hope.