The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Patrick's Story

Patrick Bird was a "a casualty of colonialism," having walked a dark boyhood journey of sexual abuse, neglect, foster homes, detention centres, loss, abandonment, drugs, alcohol and self-mutilation. Through no fault of his own, Patrick was disconnected from his family, his childhood and his Cree culture and left with few resources to cope with the pain and powerlessness. Patrick's Story explores what brought a young man to attempt to end his life and what turned his life around. With the help of friends and his loving adoptive mother, Patrick begins the search for his identity and spirituality as a Cree …
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Patrick Bird was a "a casualty of colonialism," having walked a dark boyhood journey of sexual abuse, neglect, foster homes, detention centres, loss, abandonment, drugs, alcohol and self-mutilation. Through no fault of his own, Patrick was disconnected from his family, his childhood and his Cree culture and left with few resources to cope with the pain and powerlessness. Patrick's Story explores what brought a young man to attempt to end his life and what turned his life around. With the help of friends and his loving adoptive mother, Patrick begins the search for his identity and spirituality as a Cree man, while discovering his talents in music and acting. This story offers us all a message of inspiration and hope.

Law and Crime Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Children and Youth Music All subjects
  • director
    Doug Cuthand
  • writer
    Doug Cuthand
  • producer
    Lori Kuffner
    Jennifer Torrance
  • camera
    Donovan Fraser
  • editing
    Daryl Davis
  • music
    Patrick Bird
    Keith Secola
    Ross Nykiforuk

Education

Ages 15 to 17
School subjects
Health/Personal Development - Mental Health/Stress/Suicide Health/Personal Development - Sexuality Indigenous Studies - Identity/Society Indigenous Studies - Issues and Contemporary Challenges

Someone in the film says that Patrick is a “casualty of colonialism.” What did she mean? Have students connect the dots between Canada’s history of colonialism and current issues facing Indigenous youth. Patrick has struggled with the after-effects of sexual abuse his entire life. Have students discuss why sexual abuse can leave deep scars. Have students think of other people who have “come out” as survivors of sexual abuse. Why is this process so important?

More educational content

Patrick's Story
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore