Patrick Bird was a "a casualty of colonialism," having walked a dark boyhood journey of sexual abuse, neglect, foster homes, detention centres, loss, abandonment, drugs, alcohol and self-mutilation. Through no fault of his own, Patrick was disconnected from his family, his childhood and his Cree culture and left with few resources to cope with the pain and powerlessness. Patrick's Story explores what brought a young man to attempt to end his life and what turned his life around. With the help of friends and his loving adoptive mother, Patrick begins the search for his identity and spirituality as a Cree man, while discovering his talents in music and acting. This story offers us all a message of inspiration and hope.
Someone in the film says that Patrick is a “casualty of colonialism.” What did she mean? Have students connect the dots between Canada’s history of colonialism and current issues facing Indigenous youth. Patrick has struggled with the after-effects of sexual abuse his entire life. Have students discuss why sexual abuse can leave deep scars. Have students think of other people who have “come out” as survivors of sexual abuse. Why is this process so important?
Patrick's Story, Doug Cuthand, provided by the National Film Board of Canada