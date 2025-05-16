Patrick Huard: The ’Hood In Me

In a souvenir shop tucked away off an alley, seasoned actor and comedian Patrick Huard (Pops) leads young Nathan on a whimsical journey, drawing life lessons from the trinkets on display. Through his own stories of resilience, creativity, and responsibility, Pops puts Nathan’s apprentice skills to the test. When Nathan seemingly fails, he has no choice but to leave—reluctantly. But just as he’s about to go, he picks up a meaningful object and suddenly turns the tables: Nathan has what it takes. He’s hired!