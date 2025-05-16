The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Patrick Huard: The ’Hood In Me

Iconic Quebecois actor Patrick Huard takes a trip down memory lane through the objects in a souvenir shop.
Details

In a souvenir shop tucked away off an alley, seasoned actor and comedian Patrick Huard (Pops) leads young Nathan on a whimsical journey, drawing life lessons from the trinkets on display. Through his own stories of resilience, creativity, and responsibility, Pops puts Nathan’s apprentice skills to the test. When Nathan seemingly fails, he has no choice but to leave—reluctantly. But just as he’s about to go, he picks up a meaningful object and suddenly turns the tables: Nathan has what it takes. He’s hired!

Arts Film and Video Arts Theater All subjects
  • recipient
    Patrick Huard
  • participant
    Patrick Huard
    Nathan Jean-Huard
  • writer
    Tara Johns
  • director
    Tara Johns
  • producer
    Robert Vroom
  • line producer
    Amanda Roy
  • production manager
    Virginie Léger
  • director of photography
    Ménad Kesraoui
  • sound recordist
    Emory Murchison
  • art director
    Luc-Éric Duhamel
  • assistant production manager
    Vincent Lafrance
    Julie Turgeon
  • first assistant camera
    Frédérik Giguère
  • grip
    Lucas Navennec
  • gaffer
    Lucas Navennec
  • hair and makeup artist
    Virginie Boudreau
  • technical coordinator
    Stéphanie Quevillon
    Daniel Lord
  • technical team
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • editing
    Danny Gagné
  • additional editing
    Jesse Rivière
  • sound designer
    Daniel Toussaint
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • administrator
    Isabelle Limoges
  • senior production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • production coordinator
    Eponine Young
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

