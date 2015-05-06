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The Passerby

In The Passerby, poems, interviews, home movies, photographs, and footage shot around the globe meld into haunting impressions of lives lived. What can we learn from images and motion, from expression and gesture? In this meditation on the mysteries of existence, filmmaker Donald McWilliams' intriguing juxtapositions and his use of music and optical effects excite the imagination.
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In The Passerby, poems, interviews, home movies, photographs, and footage shot around the globe meld into haunting impressions of lives lived. What can we learn from images and motion, from expression and gesture? In this meditation on the mysteries of existence, filmmaker Donald McWilliams' intriguing juxtapositions and his use of music and optical effects excite the imagination.

Arts Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • director
    Donald McWilliams
  • editing
    Donald McWilliams
  • narrator
    Donald McWilliams
  • producer
    Susan Huycke
    Barrie McLean
  • executive producer
    Don Haig
    Dennis Murphy
  • script
    Donald McWilliams
    Susan Huycke
  • cinematography
    Jim Aquila
    Pierre Letarte
    Jack Hazan
    David De Volpi
    Douglas Kiefer
    Donald McWilliams
  • animation camera
    Pierre Landry
    Lynda Pelley
    Raymond Dumas
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
    Marie de La Grave
    Justine Pimlott
    Diana Rushton
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
  • animation
    Caroline Leaf
  • music
    Eldon Rathburn