In The Passerby, poems, interviews, home movies, photographs, and footage shot around the globe meld into haunting impressions of lives lived. What can we learn from images and motion, from expression and gesture? In this meditation on the mysteries of existence, filmmaker Donald McWilliams' intriguing juxtapositions and his use of music and optical effects excite the imagination.
In The Passerby, poems, interviews, home movies, photographs, and footage shot around the globe meld into haunting impressions of lives lived. What can we learn from images and motion, from expression and gesture? In this meditation on the mysteries of existence, filmmaker Donald McWilliams' intriguing juxtapositions and his use of music and optical effects excite the imagination.
The Passerby, Donald McWilliams, provided by the National Film Board of Canada