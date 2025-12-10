The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Passages

It was with great enthusiasm that I found out that I was expecting my first child. While I was awaiting the arrival of my bundle of joy, I never expected my labour would turn into a nightmare and that my baby and I would end up at death’s door...
Details

  • director
    Marie-Josée Saint-Pierre
  • producer
    Marie-Josée Saint-Pierre
  • writer
    Marie-Josée Saint-Pierre
  • animation
    Brigitte Archambault
  • layout
    Brigitte Archambault
  • editing
    Kara Blake
    Marie-Josée Saint-Pierre
  • special effects
    Kara Blake
  • camera
    Kara Blake
    Korbett Matthews
    Marie-Josée Saint-Pierre
  • line producer
    Sylvain Corbeil
  • lawyer
    Zénaïde Lussier
  • sound design
    Hugo Brochu
  • sound effects
    Lise Wedlock

