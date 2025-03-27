The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Parade: Queer Acts of Love & Resistance

An unflinching journey through Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ history, capturing the pivotal protests and passionate voices that ignited a movement of love and resistance.
Parade: Queer Acts of Love & Resistance is a bold and unflinching documentary that charts the rise of Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ rights movement through powerful first-person testimony and rarely seen archival footage. From drag shows and community organizing to police raids and protests on Parliament Hill, the film honours the elders and activists whose defiance helped shape a more inclusive society. Director Noam Gonick brings audiences to the frontlines of a decades-long struggle, reminding us that the rights hard-won through grassroots resistance are far from guaranteed. At once enraging, hopeful and celebratory, Parade is a vital reminder of queer resilience and a rallying cry for renewed solidarity today.

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Social Issues Law and Crime Sexuality and Reproduction Politics and Government - Canada All subjects
Films for Pride All channels
  • writer
    Noam Gonick
  • director
    Noam Gonick
  • producer
    Justine Pimlott
  • editor
    Ricardo Acosta
  • executive producer
    Chanda Chevannes
    Anita Lee
  • director of photography
    Mrinal Desai
  • original music
    Ken Myhr
  • archival consultant
    Rebecka Sheffield
  • archival researcher
    Nancy Marcotte
    Tanya Fleet
  • archival clearances
    Nancy Marcotte
  • featuring
    Hugh Brewster
    RIco Rodriguez
    Alexander Chapman
    Susan G. Cole
    Cheri DiNovo
    Rodney Diverlus
    Debbie Douglas
    Andy Fabo
    Lynne Fernie
    Fontaine
    Richard Fung
    Lorne Goldblum
    Amy Gottlieb
    John Greyson
    Charlie Hill
    Tom Hooper
    Ed Jackson
    Nicolas Jenkins
    leZlie lee Kam
    Paul Keenan
    Myra Laramee
    Alan Li
    Samuel Lopez
    Jeanine Maes
    Tim McCaskell
    Courtnay McFarlane
    Albert McLeod
    Connie Merasty
    Jearld Moldenhauer
    Yvette Perreault
    Jeffrey Richstone
    Laval Rioux
    Svend Robinson
    Ron Rosenes
    Lorraine Segato
    Mirha-Soleil Ross
    Tony Souza
    Robin Tyler
    Rinaldo Walcott
    Syrus Marcus Ware
  • line producer
    Mark Wilson
    Melissa Paduada
  • production supervisor
    Marcus Matyas
  • studio production administrator
    Andrew Martin-Smith
    Victoria Angell
    Adrianna Marling
  • senior production coordinator
    Melissa Paduada
    Adrianna Marling
    Aaron Corso
    Vaishnavi Sambhus
    April Dunsmore
  • sound recordist
    Nancy Yeboah
  • additional cinematography
    Ashley Iris Gill
    Stefan Kuchar
  • gaffer
    Stefan Kuchar
    Anna Shor
  • assistant camera
    Ash Tailor
  • CSC mentee
    Renata Mohamed
  • hair and makeup artist
    Sade Tuitt
  • key grip
    Katie Yealland
    Jasmine deBoer
    Ryan Graham
  • additional sound recording
    Ariel Novo Curiel
    Toby Zheng
    Carlos Valdez
    Kyel Loadenthal
    Stephen Lorne
  • additional hair & makeup
    Lyren Cherlet
    Jessica Cohen
    Christie Charlene
  • data management technician
    Jasmine deBoer
    Marco Pe
    Avery Wilton
    Chanel Grellmore
  • translator
    Aaron Pollard
  • production assistant
    Cleo Vaillancourt
    Julianna Notten
    Caleb Phillips
    Jahte Le
    Chanel Grellmore
    Maria Ramage
    Fritzi Adelmen
    Jorge Valdes Ruiz
    Craig Watson
    Katharine Greco
  • researcher
    Jane Farrow
    Dana Inkster
    Candice Klein
    Nancy Marcotte
    Rebecka Sheffield
  • additional archival research
    Craig Jennex
  • demo editor
    Bruce Little
  • technical coordinator
    Kevin Riley
    Luc Binette
    Shaghayegh Haghdoust Yazdi
  • assistant editor
    Phillip Hawkes
    Meraj Badiuzzaman
    Lwan (Lu) Asfaha
  • editing support
    Patrick Trahan
    Albert Kurian
    Pierre Dupont
  • sound designer
    Michelle Irving
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • dialogue editor
    Elma Bello
  • audio technical support
    Bernard Belley
  • online editor
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • visual FX artist
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • motion graphics designer
    Josh Kaplan
  • credits designer
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • music clearances
    Amy Fritz
  • singer
    Lori Cullen
    Jane Siberry
    Nicholas Kotoulas
  • musician
    Ron Korb
    Mark Skazinetsky
    Bridget Hunt
    Ivan Ivanovitch
    Winona Zelenka
  • music contractor
    Lenny Solomon
  • recording engineer
    Dennis Patterson
  • studio operations manager
    Mark Wilson
  • production coordinator
    Calvin Serutoke
  • studio coordinator
    Carly Kastner
    Calvin Serutoke
    Victoria Anderson Gardner
  • studio technician
    Q'Mal Labad-Workman
  • senior marketing advisor
    Jamie Hammond
  • marketing project manager
    Melissa Haughton
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • transcription
    Mina Yoon
    Josh Hillier
  • translation
    Power of Babel
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • Super 8mm transfers
    Nathalie Dallaire
    Steven Woloshen

