Parade: Queer Acts of Love & Resistance is a bold and unflinching documentary that charts the rise of Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ rights movement through powerful first-person testimony and rarely seen archival footage. From drag shows and community organizing to police raids and protests on Parliament Hill, the film honours the elders and activists whose defiance helped shape a more inclusive society. Director Noam Gonick brings audiences to the frontlines of a decades-long struggle, reminding us that the rights hard-won through grassroots resistance are far from guaranteed. At once enraging, hopeful and celebratory, Parade is a vital reminder of queer resilience and a rallying cry for renewed solidarity today.