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Paradaïz

Welcome to a place filled with houseless slugs, bullet-ridden walls, never-ending cigarettes and exploding tomatoes. This must be Paradaïz.
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Details

Welcome to a place where the houses have holes, tomatoes are ticking time bombs and snails wander the streets in search of a safe space. In Paradaïz, Sarajevo-born artist Matea Radic uses absurdist animation, archival images and her own slippery childhood memories to explore the real meaning of home.

War, Conflict and Peace Psychology and Psychiatry Children and Youth All subjects
  • writing
    Matea Radic
  • direction
    Matea Radic
  • animation
    Matea Radic
  • producer
    Jelena Popovic
  • music
    Tyler Fitzmaurice
  • sound design
    Tyler Fitzmaurice
  • editor
    Xi Feng
  • executive producer
    Robert McLaughlin
    Christine Noël
  • line producer
    Laetitia Seguin
  • production administrator
    Victoria Angell
    Karine Desmeules
  • production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
    Omorose Osagie
    Jasmine Pullukatt
  • studio operations manager
    Camille Fillion
  • cast
    Dina Cindrić
  • musician
    Tyler Fitzmaurice
    Edmir Polovina
    Sergiu Popa
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
    Alexis Farand
  • foley assistant
    Carmelita Glowacki
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • assistant sound editor
    Jojo Worthington
  • additional music
    KRADEM TI SE U VEČERI
  • traditional Bosnian song performer
    Sergiu Popa
    Himzo Polovina
  • end adaptation
    Tyler Fitzmaurice
  • performer
    Dina Cindrić
  • technical director
    Mathieu Tremblay
    Éloi Champagne
  • technical specialist - animation
    Alexandre Roy
    Johanne Ste-Marie
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • masterfile conform
    Melrouss
  • online editor
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • colourist
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • credits
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • rights research
    Ira Isović
  • photographs
    Kamila Napora
  • translation
    Amela Marin
  • producer (development)
    Alicia Smith
  • executive producer (development)
    David Christensen
  • senior production coordinator (development)
    Janet Kwan
  • production administrator (development)
    Bree Beach
  • studio operations manager (development)
    Devon Supeene
  • legal advisor
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • senior marketing advisor
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
  • marketing project manager
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
  • coordinator, marketing
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau