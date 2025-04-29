Welcome to a place filled with houseless slugs, bullet-ridden walls, never-ending cigarettes and exploding tomatoes. This must be Paradaïz.
Welcome to a place where the houses have holes, tomatoes are ticking time bombs and snails wander the streets in search of a safe space. In Paradaïz, Sarajevo-born artist Matea Radic uses absurdist animation, archival images and her own slippery childhood memories to explore the real meaning of home.
Paradaïz, Matea Radic, provided by the National Film Board of Canada