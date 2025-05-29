A prison break unfolds in real time through the unfeeling eyes of a hyper-efficient security system.
This high-octane, tightly compressed short thrusts us into a jailbreak—entirely from the perspective of the prison’s surveillance software. With a kinetic blend of hand-drawn and procedurally generated animation, Panoptic pulses with urgency as systems scan, flag and counter every move the desperate prisoners make. The result is a visceral look at what happens when human action faces a machine’s unfeeling logic. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse mentorship program.
Panoptic, Katie Finn, provided by the National Film Board of Canada