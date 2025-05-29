The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Panoptic

A prison break unfolds in real time through the unfeeling eyes of a hyper-efficient security system.
This high-octane, tightly compressed short thrusts us into a jailbreak—entirely from the perspective of the prison’s surveillance software. With a kinetic blend of hand-drawn and procedurally generated animation, Panoptic pulses with urgency as systems scan, flag and counter every move the desperate prisoners make. The result is a visceral look at what happens when human action faces a machine’s unfeeling logic. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse mentorship program.

National Security and Defence Law and Crime All subjects
Ultra-Short Films All channels
  • writing
    Katie Finn
  • direction
    Katie Finn
  • animation
    Katie Finn
  • additional animation
    Brandon Blommaert
  • editor
    Jesse Rivière
  • music
    Vid Cousins
  • sound design
    Vid Cousins
    Joseph Sims
  • mentoring director
    Lillian Chan
  • associate producer
    Fred Casia
  • voice
    Katie Finn
    Abbey Collings
  • musician
    Kate Bevan-Baker
    Vid Cousins
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • mix
    Isabelle Lussier
  • technical director
    Mathieu Tremblay
  • technical support - animation
    Alexandre Roy
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online edit
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • administration
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • consultation
    Donald McWilliams
  • producer
    Maral Mohammadian
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël

