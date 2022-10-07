Experimental filmmaker and colour cameraman here collaborate in a surrealistic retelling of the old myth. But this is a dream fantasy with no real parallel to Pandora, replete with striking symbols where everything is larger than life--the silhouetted image of a mother and an infant, the profiled view of two sculptured heads spouting smoke and fire. The film is a technical experiment with forceful, colourful effect.
Experimental filmmaker and colour cameraman here collaborate in a surrealistic retelling of the old myth. But this is a dream fantasy with no real parallel to Pandora, replete with striking symbols where everything is larger than life--the silhouetted image of a mother and an infant, the profiled view of two sculptured heads spouting smoke and fire. The film is a technical experiment with forceful, colourful effect.
Pandora, Derek May, provided by the National Film Board of Canada