Pandora

Experimental filmmaker and colour cameraman here collaborate in a surrealistic retelling of the old myth. But this is a dream fantasy with no real parallel to Pandora, replete with striking symbols where everything is larger than life--the silhouetted image of a mother and an infant, the profiled view of two sculptured heads spouting smoke and fire. The film is a technical experiment with forceful, colourful effect.
Details

Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
  • director
    Derek May
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • camera
    Martin Duckworth
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
Pandora
