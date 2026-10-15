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pahkwêsikan sâkihitowin (Cree Subtitled Version)

Gathering family, friends and community members around a beloved traditional food, pahkwêsikan sâkihitowin: Bannock is Love reflects on the role of bannock in sustaining Indigenous identity, memory and connection. Through stories shared across generations and moving through different contexts, the film reveals how cultural traditions nourish not only the body, but also the spirit, resilience and future of a people.
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Gathering family, friends and community members around a beloved traditional food, pahkwêsikan sâkihitowin: Bannock is Love reflects on the role of bannock in sustaining Indigenous identity, memory and connection. Through stories shared across generations and moving through different contexts, the film reveals how cultural traditions nourish not only the body, but also the spirit, resilience and future of a people.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Food and Food Industries All subjects