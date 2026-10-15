Gathering family, friends and community members around a beloved traditional food, pahkwêsikan sâkihitowin: Bannock is Love reflects on the role of bannock in sustaining Indigenous identity, memory and connection. Through stories shared across generations and moving through different contexts, the film reveals how cultural traditions nourish not only the body, but also the spirit, resilience and future of a people.
Gathering family, friends and community members around a beloved traditional food, pahkwêsikan sâkihitowin: Bannock is Love reflects on the role of bannock in sustaining Indigenous identity, memory and connection. Through stories shared across generations and moving through different contexts, the film reveals how cultural traditions nourish not only the body, but also the spirit, resilience and future of a people.
pahkwêsikan sâkihitowin (Cree Subtitled Version), , provided by the National Film Board of Canada