Our Land, Our Truth

Our Land, Our Truth

| 54 min
Your rental expires on
YOU ALREADY OWN THIS FILM. Download it from your purchase library.

Made in collaboration with the Inuit Tungavingat Nunamini, this film focuses on those dissident members of the Inuit community who rejected the agreement signed on November 11, l975, between the Northern Quebec Inuit Association, the Québec and federal governments, the James Bay Energy Corporation, the James Bay Development Corporation, Hydro-Québec and the Grand Council of the Crees, which took away Native rights to a territory of almost one million square kilometres. By their words and actions, the dissident Inuit of Povungnituk, Ivujivik and Sugluk express their strong desire to retain their land and their traditions. The filmmakers go into their homes, on the ice and the sea to record first-hand the lives of these northern people.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    Maurice Bulbulian
  • producer
    Jean Dansereau
  • photography
    Roger Rochat
    Jacques Leduc
    Martin Leclerc
  • sound
    Claude Chevalier
    William McClelland
    Yves Gendron
  • editing
    Fernand Bélanger
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
 See also
Social Change
Regional Development
Rights and Land Claims
Traditional way of life
Labrador and Québec
Government Relations
Indigenous Issues
Culture
All subjects

Related Films

More great films