Documenting the resistance of the northern Mistassini Cree, who refuse a $100 million offer from the Government of Quebec for their land, Our Land Is Our Life provides a window into the heart of the Indigenous land-claims movement that began in the 1970s and continues today.
Documenting the resistance of the northern Mistassini Cree, who refuse a $100 million offer from the Government of Quebec for their land, Our Land Is Our Life provides a window into the heart of the Indigenous land-claims movement that began in the 1970s and continues today.
Our Land Is Our Life, Boyce Richardson & Tony Ianzelo, provided by the National Film Board of Canada