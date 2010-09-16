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Our Land Is Our Life

Documenting the resistance of the northern Mistassini Cree, who refuse a $100 million offer from the Government of Quebec for their land, Our Land Is Our Life provides a window into the heart of the Indigenous land-claims movement that began in the 1970s and continues today.
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Documenting the resistance of the northern Mistassini Cree, who refuse a $100 million offer from the Government of Quebec for their land, Our Land Is Our Life provides a window into the heart of the Indigenous land-claims movement that began in the 1970s and continues today.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Politics and Government - Canada History - Canada All subjects
  • director
    Boyce Richardson
    Tony Ianzelo
  • producer
    Colin Low
  • executive producer
    Len Chatwin
  • script
    Boyce Richardson
  • photography
    Tony Ianzelo
  • sound
    Richard Besse
    Jean Guy Normandin
    Claude Delorme
  • editing
    Ginny Stikeman
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
  • narrator
    Walter Massey
Our Land Is Our Life
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