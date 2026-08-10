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Orders

Arrest, imprisonment without charge, and humiliation during the October Crisis: five victims’ stories that would change Quebec cinema forever.
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Blending fiction and documentary, Orders draws on the testimonies of some 50 people imprisoned without charge following the invocation of the War Measures Act in October 1970. Michel Brault recreates the experiences of five of them: a worker and his wife, a doctor, a social worker and an unemployed man. From their arrest to their release, the film sheds light on the humiliation and real human consequences of the October Crisis. A landmark of Quebec cinema, Orders won the Best Director Award at the 1975 Cannes Film Festival.

Law and Crime History - Canada - 1946-Present All subjects
The Classics All channels
  • direction
    Michel Brault
  • writing
    Michel Brault
  • production
    Lise Abastado
    Bernard Lalonde
  • delegate producer
    Bernard Lalonde
  • images
    Michel Brault
    François Protat
  • sound
    Serge Beauchemin
  • editing
    Yves Dion
  • music
    Philippe Gagnon
  • costumes
    Louise Jobin
  • set decorator
    Michel Proulx
  • cast
    Sophie Clément
    Gilbert Comtois
    Louise Forestier
    Michel Forget
    J.-Léo Gagnon
    Roger Garand
    Amulette Garneau
    Claude Gauthier
    Jean Lapointe
    Louise Latraverse
    Jean-Pierre Légaré
    Hélène Loiselle
    Jean-Pierre Matte
    Guy Provost