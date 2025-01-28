Once upon a Hunt

This feature film is the story of three men and a boy who leave the city for the bush and a three-day hunt. For the hunters escaping the routine of daily life and work, the hunt is a move towards freedom. And above all, it is a chance to prove their virility in conquering the wild. Their attempts end in failure and tragedy. Preview before screening for a general audience. Dubbed English version.
