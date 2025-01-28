The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Once upon a Hunt

1972 1 h 37 min
This feature film is the story of three men and a boy who leave the city for the bush and a three-day hunt. For the hunters escaping the routine of daily life and work, the hunt is a move towards freedom. And above all, it is a chance to prove their virility in conquering the wild. Their attempts end in failure and tragedy. Preview before screening for a general audience. Dubbed English version.

Details

  • director
    Francis Mankiewicz
  • script
    Francis Mankiewicz
  • producer
    Pierre Gauvreau
  • camera
    Michel Brault
  • sound
    Claude Hazanavicius
  • editing
    Werner Nold
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
  • music
    Pierre F. Brault
  • cast
    Françoise Berd
    Frédérique Collin
    Pierre Dufresne
    Amulette Garneau
    Luce Guilbeault
    Guy L'Écuyer
    Julien Lippé
    Monique Mercure
    Marcel Sabourin
    Olivier L'Écuyer

Education

Ages 17 to 17
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Relationships History and Citizenship Education - Modernization of Quebec Society (1929-1980)
Once upon a Hunt
