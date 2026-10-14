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Of Japanese Descent

The film shows Japanese relocation centres in central British Columbia.
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The film shows Japanese relocation centres in central British Columbia. There are three main Japanese groups in the relocation camps: first, those who are loyal to Japan and wish to return to that country after the war; then there is a large percentage of Canadian-Japanese awaiting naturalization; and finally there are those who have become Canadians, either by birth or by naturalization. This archival film reflects the social and cultural values and beliefs at the time of the production.

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films History - Canada - 1920-1945 All subjects
  • director
    O.C. Burritt
  • producer
    Leon C. Shelly
  • photography
    Mel H. Perry
  • sound recording
    S.G. Wilson
  • narration
    Don Wilson
Of Japanese Descent
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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