The film shows Japanese relocation centres in central British Columbia.
The film shows Japanese relocation centres in central British Columbia. There are three main Japanese groups in the relocation camps: first, those who are loyal to Japan and wish to return to that country after the war; then there is a large percentage of Canadian-Japanese awaiting naturalization; and finally there are those who have become Canadians, either by birth or by naturalization. This archival film reflects the social and cultural values and beliefs at the time of the production.
Of Japanese Descent, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada