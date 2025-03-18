Cave de la mort, torrents impétueux, the first Europeans were slowed down by this demonic obstacle, without ever giving up hope of crossing them, by clinging to the shores of Ile aux Hérons: a wading bird recorded since Champlain's passage.
Cave de la mort, torrents impétueux, the first Europeans were slowed down by this demonic obstacle, without ever giving up hope of crossing them, by clinging to the shores of Ile aux Hérons: a wading bird recorded since Champlain's passage.
Of Herons and Men, André Desrochers, provided by the National Film Board of Canada