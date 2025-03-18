The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Of Herons and Men

Cave de la mort, torrents impétueux, the first Europeans were slowed down by this demonic obstacle, without ever giving up hope of crossing them, by clinging to the shores of Ile aux Hérons: a wading bird recorded since Champlain's passage.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Cave de la mort, torrents impétueux, the first Europeans were slowed down by this demonic obstacle, without ever giving up hope of crossing them, by clinging to the shores of Ile aux Hérons: a wading bird recorded since Champlain's passage.

Literature and Language History - Canada Environment and Conservation All subjects
  • director
    André Desrochers
  • producer
    André Desrochers

Explore