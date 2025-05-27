A simple short story with symbolism that touches on a universal human truth. It is an animated film about a little manikin (made of a few twists of stubby wire) who juggles balls around him, always preferring the biggest and brightest and overlooking a plain white one, the oddball. It is only when the other balls turn fickle and elude his grasp that he discovers the worth of the little white ball. His every reaction is mimed with complete conviction. A film without words.