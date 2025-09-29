The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

No Reason to Stay

A look at the school drop-out and what he drops out from. The film takes a deliberately biased look at today's educational system and how it fails, if it does, to give young people the preparation they need for adult life when school doors close behind them. A provocative film for all concerned with education.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

A look at the school drop-out and what he drops out from. The film takes a deliberately biased look at today's educational system and how it fails, if it does, to give young people the preparation they need for adult life when school doors close behind them. A provocative film for all concerned with education.

Education All subjects
  • director
    Mort Ransen
  • producer
    John Kemeny
  • script
    Christopher Nutter
    Mort Ransen
  • photography
    Mike Lente
  • sound
    Roger Hart
  • editing
    Mort Ransen
    Les Halman
  • music
    Donald Douglas
  • cast
    Cathy Wiele
    Raymond Wray
No Reason to Stay
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore