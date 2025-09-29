A look at the school drop-out and what he drops out from. The film takes a deliberately biased look at today's educational system and how it fails, if it does, to give young people the preparation they need for adult life when school doors close behind them. A provocative film for all concerned with education.
No Reason to Stay, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada