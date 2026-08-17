On the shores of the Arctic Ocean, families in Taloyoak, Nunavut, face growing food insecurity as grocery prices soar and the costs of hunting and travelling on the land become increasingly prohibitive. In Nirilaurta: Let Us Eat, Inuk filmmaker Malaya Qaunirq Chapman explores how the community draws on Inuit culture, traditional food harvesting and the deep-rooted practice of sharing to nourish the bodies and spirits of its people. Weaving together archival footage and scenes of everyday life, the film traces the enduring connections between generations, revealing how Inuit traditions continue to shape life in the Arctic today. Chapman’s first documentary, Nirilaurta received the Mark Haslam Award at the Planet in Focus International Film Festival.



Viewer Advisory: This film contains scenes of animal slaughter.