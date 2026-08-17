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Nirilaurta: Let Us Eat

As food prices soar in the Arctic, the people of Taloyoak, Nunavut, draw on generations of Inuit knowledge, traditional food harvesting and the power of sharing to nourish their families and sustain their community.
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On the shores of the Arctic Ocean, families in Taloyoak, Nunavut, face growing food insecurity as grocery prices soar and the costs of hunting and travelling on the land become increasingly prohibitive. In Nirilaurta: Let Us Eat, Inuk filmmaker Malaya Qaunirq Chapman explores how the community draws on Inuit culture, traditional food harvesting and the deep-rooted practice of sharing to nourish  the bodies and spirits of its people. Weaving together archival footage and scenes of everyday life, the film traces the enduring connections between generations, revealing how Inuit traditions continue to shape life in the Arctic today. Chapman’s first documentary, Nirilaurta received the Mark Haslam Award at the Planet in Focus International Film Festival. 

Viewer Advisory: This film contains scenes of animal slaughter.

Food and Food Industries Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • participation
    Jimmy Ullikatalik
    Jeannie Ugyuk
    Corrine Boisvert
    Nauyaq Ugyuk
    Simon Oleekatalik
    Curtis Jayko
    Rita Epelon
    René Boisvert
    Dylan Boisvert
  • Netsilik series participant
    Alex Ittimangnaq
    Ittimangnaq
    Paniniaq
    Paniaq
    Sidonie Niqlungayuk
    Gabriel Niglugayuk
    Iquraqtuq
    Delarosa
    Nuluq
  • director
    Malaya Qaunirq Chapman
  • co-director in development
    Marie-Hélène Cousineau
  • writer
    Malaya Qaunirq Chapman
    Marie-Hélène Cousineau
  • producer
    Robert Vroom
    Ariel Nasr
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Rohan Fernando
    John Christou
  • director of photography
    Glauco Bermudez
    Max Machado
    Christopher Yapp
  • editor
    Jeremiah Hayes
  • sound recordist
    Tobias Haynes
  • sound design
    Benoît Dame
  • original music
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
    Sylvia Cloutier
  • line producer
    Amanda Roy
    Virginie Léger
  • production administrator
    Isabelle Limoges
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
    Josiane Bernardin
  • senior production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
    Cheryl Murgatroyd
  • production coordinator
    Omorose Osagie
  • production unit coordinator
    Jeanne Ferland
  • production assistant
    Corrine Boisvert
    Colleen Tucktoo
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean-Paul Vialard
  • sound editor
    Jérémie Jones
    Benoît Dame
  • foley artist
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • foley assistant
    Juliette Poirier
  • translator
    Janet Tamalik McGrath
  • directing advisor
    Courtney Montour
    Roxann Whitebean
  • assistant editor
    Alisa Gorokhova
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Patrick Trahan
    Albert Kurian
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Christopher MacIntosh
  • motion graphics designer
    Alain Ostiguy
  • online editor
    Serge Verreault
  • colourist
    Serge Verreault
  • musician
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
    Sylvia Cloutier
  • senior marketing advisor
    Jamie Hammond
  • marketing project manager
    Melissa Haughton
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
  • legal advisor
    Christian Pitchen