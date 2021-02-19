On August 9, 2016, a young Cree man named Colten Boushie died from a gunshot to the back of his head after entering Gerald Stanley’s rural property with his friends. The jury’s subsequent acquittal of Stanley captured international attention, raising questions about racism embedded within Canada’s legal system and propelling Colten’s family to national and international stages in their pursuit of justice. Sensitively directed by Tasha Hubbard, nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up weaves a profound narrative encompassing the filmmaker’s own adoption, the stark history of colonialism on the Prairies, and a vision of a future where Indigenous children can live …
nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up is rated PG. The film and learning guide are suitable for middle-year and highschool students (Grades 7–12) and relevant to courses in Indigenous Studies, History, Social Studies, Anthropology, Political Science, Geography, English Language Arts, Journalism, Communications, Media Studies, Creative Writing, Health Sciences & Wellness, Psychology, Law, Sociology, and Career Education.
Download the study guide here.
nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up (52 minutes) (Cree Version), , provided by the National Film Board of Canada