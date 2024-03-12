The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Ninan Auassat: We, the Children

A “child’s-eye view” of the hopes, dreams and hardships of children from three different Indigenous Nations: Atikamekw, Eeyou Cree and Innu.
Told entirely from a child’s perspective, Ninan Auassat: We, the Children is a powerful and immersive documentary that reveals the dreams of a new generation ready to take flight. Renowned for her intimate and compelling films, director Kim O’Bomsawin takes us deep into the world of Indigenous youth, capturing the stories of children from the Atikamekw, Eeyou Cree and Innu Nations over a period of more than six years. Without adult narration or expert commentary, the film offers an unfiltered look at childhood as it unfolds, from everyday life to defining moments on the path to adulthood. It’s a bold cinematic statement—one that gives space to a generation eager to be heard. Their voices ring out, not just as personal stories, but as a call to action, demanding recognition and the chance to thrive on their own terms.

Children and Youth Families Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • participation
    Monique Benjamin Hervieux
    Legend Iserhoff
    Rain Iserhoff
    Jade Mukash
    Saige Mukash
    Matapew Ottawa
    Zachary Ottawa
    Alyssa Pitcoutlaigan
    Isaac Verreault Lambert
    Jessica Vollant
    Maïka Vollant
    Laurence Bacon Morissette
    Raphaël Bernadette
    Andy Canapé
    Yanissa Chilton
    Kellya Échaquan
    Jérôme Flamand
    Jerrycko Flamand
    Jimmy Flamand-Black
    Camille Goubil
    Sam Ivan Nequado
    Jouan Ottawa
    Layannah Ottawa
    Maggie Ottawa
    Lyvia Ottawa Dubé
    Steffi Ottawa Dubé
    Guyane Quitich
    Izaak Quitich
    Evanne Quitich Boivin
    Dana Vollant
    Molika Iana Vollant
    Zachary Vollant-Vachon
  • research
    Kim O'Bomsawin
  • writing
    Kim O'Bomsawin
  • direction
    Kim O'Bomsawin
  • producer
    Mélanie Brière
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Colette Loumède
  • editing
    Alexandre Lachance
  • cinematography
    Hugo Gendron
  • location sound
    Lynne Trépanier
  • sound design
    Luc Raymond
  • original music
    Wyler Wolf
  • supplementary footage
    Michel Valiquette
  • additional sound recording
    Alain Auger
    Andrés Solis Barrios
  • camera assistant
    Louis-Philippe Michaud
  • production assistant
    Nina Bouchard
    Saige Mukash
    Maggie Ottawa
    Annick Picoutlaigan
    Julie Verreault
  • editing assistant
    Mathieu Quintal
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • transcripts
    Alice Faucher
  • translation
    Joséphine Bacon
    Jani Bellefleur-Kaltush
    Isabelle Kanapé
    Alexandre Nequado
    Katherine Nequado
    Gabrielle Vachon Laurent
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • subtitling
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourization
    Yannick Carrier
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Shelley Craig
  • legal advisor
    Julie Patry
  • media relations
    Nadine Viau
  • marketing manager
    Karine Sévigny
  • marketing coordinator
    Julie Fortin
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator - administration
    Brenda Nixon
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • production coordinator
    Alexandra Bourque
    Lucia Corak
    Coralie Dumoulin
    Alexandra Levert
  • studio coordinator
    Gabrielle Dupont
    Stéphanie Lazure
    Pascale Savoie-Brideau
  • technical coordinator
    Julien Archambault
    Daniel Claveau
    Jean-François Laprise
  • line production
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Colette Loumède
    Nathalie Cloutier

