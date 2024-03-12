Told entirely from a child’s perspective, Ninan Auassat: We, the Children is a powerful and immersive documentary that reveals the dreams of a new generation ready to take flight. Renowned for her intimate and compelling films, director Kim O’Bomsawin takes us deep into the world of Indigenous youth, capturing the stories of children from the Atikamekw, Eeyou Cree and Innu Nations over a period of more than six years. Without adult narration or expert commentary, the film offers an unfiltered look at childhood as it unfolds, from everyday life to defining moments on the path to adulthood. It’s a bold cinematic statement—one that gives space to a generation eager to be heard. Their voices ring out, not just as personal stories, but as a call to action, demanding recognition and the chance to thrive on their own terms.