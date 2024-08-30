The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Night Watches Us

Documentary styles, street art and spoken word blend in Night Watches Us as it examines the systemic forces that caused a young man’s tragic death.
On August 21, 2018, a son lost his father, a mother lost her son and a nephew lost his uncle. The community knows what happened. Flowers bloom where Nicholas Gibbs last drew breath. He was a 23-year-old Black man plagued by mental health issues but was murdered by the Montreal police. Stefan Verna’s Night Watches Us examines the systemic forces that lead to Nicholas’s tragic death, telling the story through the eyes of his family and community, united in their collective grief. Using a blend of documentary styles mixed with street art and spoken word, this film is a love letter in honour of Nicholas and the Gibbs family.

 This work contains scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Social Issues Psychology and Psychiatry Law and Crime All subjects
Black Communities in Canada All channels
  • writer
    Stefan Verna
  • director
    Stefan Verna
  • editor
    Andrea Henriquez
    Jeremiah Hayes
  • director of photography
    Mark Ó Fearghaíl
    Stefan Verna
    Jean-Marc Abela
    Pierre Tremblay
  • producer
    Ariel Nasr
    Kat Baulu
  • poetry
    Jason "Blackbird" Selman
  • additional music
    Jason "Blackbird" Selman
  • sound design
    Tyler Fitzmaurice
  • original music
    Don Barbarino
  • sound recordist
    Dimitri Médard
    Gaëlle Komàr
    Lynne Trépanier
  • dancer
    Guy-Robert Jean
    Junior Dorsaint
    Kurt Williams Fina
  • street artist
    Peter Gibson
    Gene Pendon
  • animation consultant
    Dale Hayward
  • art director
    Paola Ridolfi
  • musician
    Tyler Fitzmaurice
  • production manager
    Mylène Augustin
  • drone operator
    Julien Brault-Chénier
  • 1st camera assistant
    Cory Reynolds
  • 2nd camera assistant
    Ruth Elvire Dejean
  • grip
    Virgile Ratelle
    Benoit Déry
  • gaffer
    Shanyn Milech
    Michael McMullin
  • assistant art director
    Rock Plourde
  • assistant production manager
    Mona Maarabani
  • production assistant
    Victoria Laberge
    Mona Maarabani
    Asia Mason
    Elya Myers
    Barnabe Solon
    Geneviève Thibert
  • security
    Jackson Frank
    Usama Rana
  • assistant sound editor
    Joanna Worthington
  • sound editor (development)
    Marie-Pierre Grenier
  • transcription
    Mylène Augustin
  • researcher
    Stefan Verna
  • archival research
    Marika Lapointe
    Nancy Marcotte
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • online editor
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Christopher MacIntosh
  • graphic design
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • digital editing technician
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
  • production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
    Lucia Corak
    Christine Williams
  • senior production coordinator
    Cheryl Murgatroyd
    Kelly Davis
  • line producer
    Amanda Roy
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
    Isabelle Limoges
  • senior marketing advisor
    Jamie Hammond
  • marketing manager
    Carly Kastner
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • publicist
    Marie-Claude Lamoureux
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Rohan Fernando
    Annette Clarke

