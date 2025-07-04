This is a finely drawn study of people and the solutions they bring to the problems in their lives. It explores relationships, heterosexual and homosexual, and suggests that individuals possess the intrinsic right to be what they are. It asks the very pertinent question: do individuals in this society have a right to think, feel and act differently? It opens up a subject that is often misunderstood.
New Romance (Aspects of Sexuality and Sexual Roles), Janet Walczewski & Susan Gabori, provided by the National Film Board of Canada