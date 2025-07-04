The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

New Romance (Aspects of Sexuality and Sexual Roles)

This is a finely drawn study of people and the solutions they bring to the problems in their lives. It explores relationships, heterosexual and homosexual, and suggests that individuals possess the intrinsic right to be what they are. It asks the very pertinent question: do individuals in this society have a right to think, feel and act differently? It opens up a subject that is often misunderstood.
Social Issues Sexuality and Reproduction All subjects
Films for Pride All channels
  • director
    Janet Walczewski
    Susan Gabori
  • producer
    William Brind
  • executive producer
    Colin Low
  • photography
    Susan Gabori
  • sound
    Janet Walczewski
  • editing
    Edward Le Lorrain
  • sound editing
    Ken Page
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel

