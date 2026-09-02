This film illustrates one aspect of the government's conservation program, by which beavers are taken from game preserves to restock areas where the animal is almost extinct. Under the supervision of the Department of Indian Affairs, two Cree men from Moose Factory (John Fletcher and John Jeffries) trap beavers in Algonquin Park. The animals are transported by rail and water to Moose Factory on James Bay, and from there are taken in pairs by canoe to streams far in the northern wilderness. A period of seven years in which no trapping is allowed will help to re-establish the beaver in …
This film illustrates one aspect of the government's conservation program, by which beavers are taken from game preserves to restock areas where the animal is almost extinct. Under the supervision of the Department of Indian Affairs, two Cree men from Moose Factory (John Fletcher and John Jeffries) trap beavers in Algonquin Park. The animals are transported by rail and water to Moose Factory on James Bay, and from there are taken in pairs by canoe to streams far in the northern wilderness. A period of seven years in which no trapping is allowed will help to re-establish the beaver in these areas.
New Homes for Beavers, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada