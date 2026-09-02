The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

New Homes for Beavers

This film illustrates one aspect of the government's conservation program, by which beavers are taken from game preserves to restock areas where the animal is almost extinct. Under the supervision of the Department of Indian Affairs, two Cree men from Moose Factory (John Fletcher and John Jeffries) trap beavers in Algonquin Park. The animals are transported by rail and water to Moose Factory on James Bay, and from there are taken in pairs by canoe to streams far in the northern wilderness. A period of seven years in which no trapping is allowed will help to re-establish the beaver in …
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

This film illustrates one aspect of the government's conservation program, by which beavers are taken from game preserves to restock areas where the animal is almost extinct. Under the supervision of the Department of Indian Affairs, two Cree men from Moose Factory (John Fletcher and John Jeffries) trap beavers in Algonquin Park. The animals are transported by rail and water to Moose Factory on James Bay, and from there are taken in pairs by canoe to streams far in the northern wilderness. A period of seven years in which no trapping is allowed will help to re-establish the beaver in these areas.

Environment and Conservation Animals Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • producer
    Beth Zinkan
New Homes for Beavers
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.