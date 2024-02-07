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New Denmark

New Denmark, New Brunswick, is the setting for a film about the first Danish settlers in Maritime Canada and how they established and developed a successful potato industry. The film also looks at present-day New Denmark, which retains the language and customs of its forefathers. A Founders' Day pageant, re-enacting the Danes' epic voyage to the New World, is the highlight of this half-hour documentary. The contemporary economic problems of its major industry are also examined.
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New Denmark, New Brunswick, is the setting for a film about the first Danish settlers in Maritime Canada and how they established and developed a successful potato industry. The film also looks at present-day New Denmark, which retains the language and customs of its forefathers. A Founders' Day pageant, re-enacting the Danes' epic voyage to the New World, is the highlight of this half-hour documentary. The contemporary economic problems of its major industry are also examined.

Agriculture Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism All subjects
  • director
    Andreas Poulsson
    Torben Schioler
  • producer
    Barry Cowling
    Lasse Jensen
  • executive producer
    Rex Tasker
  • commentary
    Barry Cowling
  • photography
    Andreas Poulsson
  • sound
    Richard Besse
  • editing
    Torben Schioler
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
    Adrian Croll
  • narrator
    Lasse Jensen
    Marianne Stembaek
New Denmark
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