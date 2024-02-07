New Denmark, New Brunswick, is the setting for a film about the first Danish settlers in Maritime Canada and how they established and developed a successful potato industry. The film also looks at present-day New Denmark, which retains the language and customs of its forefathers. A Founders' Day pageant, re-enacting the Danes' epic voyage to the New World, is the highlight of this half-hour documentary. The contemporary economic problems of its major industry are also examined.