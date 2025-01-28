The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

New Channels for Sockeye

1973 20 min
The multi-million-dollar Babine Lake Salmon Development Program in northern British Columbia is an impressive illustration of what can be done to improve on nature by establishing salmon stocks where none were found before. This film describes the construction and effectiveness of the scientifically engineered spawning beds in lower Babine Lake, and shows the annual phenomenon that occurs along the Skeena River as the silver sockeye return to their parent streams to spawn and die.

New Channels for Sockeye

Details

The multi-million-dollar Babine Lake Salmon Development Program in northern British Columbia is an impressive illustration of what can be done to improve on nature by establishing salmon stocks where none were found before. This film describes the construction and effectiveness of the scientifically engineered spawning beds in lower Babine Lake, and shows the annual phenomenon that occurs along the Skeena River as the silver sockeye return to their parent streams to spawn and die.

Environment and Conservation Animals All subjects
  • director
    Peter Jones
  • producer
    Peter Jones
  • photography
    Hajo Hadeler
    Bill Roozeboom
    Don Virgo
    C. Groot
    D.V. Ellis
    Dick Harvey
  • sound
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • music
    Paul Horn

New Channels for Sockeye
Explore