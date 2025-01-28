New Channels for Sockeye

The multi-million-dollar Babine Lake Salmon Development Program in northern British Columbia is an impressive illustration of what can be done to improve on nature by establishing salmon stocks where none were found before. This film describes the construction and effectiveness of the scientifically engineered spawning beds in lower Babine Lake, and shows the annual phenomenon that occurs along the Skeena River as the silver sockeye return to their parent streams to spawn and die.
