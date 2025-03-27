The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Nechako: It Will Be A Big River Again

After seven decades of resistance, two Indigenous Nations reach a turning point in their historic legal fight to reclaim the Nechako River and the way of life it once sustained.
Details

When the Kenney Dam was built in the 1950s, it diverted most of British Columbia’s Nechako River to power an aluminum smelter—devastating ecosystems and the Stellat’en and Saik’uz Nations who depend on its waters. Seventy years later, these Nations continue their struggle against powerful institutions in a landmark legal case to restore the river’s flow and protect their way of life. Filmmaker and Indigenous scholar Lyana Patrick (Stellat’en First Nation) weaves personal reflection with urgent testimony from Elders, leaders, and land defenders who refuse to give up on the Nechako. Nechako: It Will Be a Big River Again is a powerful chronicle of resistance and renewal—a call to action reminding us that survival must serve everyone, and that the health of our lands and waters is inseparable from our own.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Technology Environment and Conservation Law and Crime All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • writer
    Lyana Patrick
  • director
    Lyana Patrick
  • producer
    Jessica Hallenbeck
    Tyler Hagan
    Teri Snelgrove
  • executive producer
    Tyler Hagan
    Jessica Hallenbeck
    Shirley Vercruysse
  • associate producer
    Jasmine Thomas
    Martyna Czaplak
  • line producer
    Martyna Czaplak
  • director of photography
    Sean Stiller
  • editor
    Erin Cumming
    Milena Salazar
  • music
    Jesse Zubot
  • score composer
    Jesse Zubot
  • score performer
    Jesse Zubot
  • score producer
    Jesse Zubot
  • additional musician
    Josh Zubot
    Peggy Lee
    James Meger
  • score recording
    Deep Bay Bunker
  • sound post-production services
    Parlante Sound
  • supervising sound editor
    Humberto Corte
  • dialogue editor
    Andrea Velarde Mosquera
  • sound effects editor
    Alex Lara
  • re-recording mixer
    Humberto Corte
  • additional photography
    Milena Salazar
    Jessica Hallenbeck
    Francis Laliberte
    Hân Phạm
    Gregory Czaplak
    Traves Theberge
    Nilesh Patel
  • camera assistant
    Francis Laliberte
    Hân Phạm
    Martyna Czaplak
  • DIT
    Hân Phạm
    Martyna Czaplak
  • location sound recordist
    Ramsay Bourquin
    Peter Robinson
    Alex Shamku
    Adam Patrick
    David Hechenberger
    Vladimir Fedulov
    Traves Theberge
    Jessica Hallenbeck
  • production coordinator
    Martyna Czaplak
    Hân Phạm
  • production assistant
    Hân Phạm
    Traves Theberge
    Wilfred George
    Mike Ketlo
    Adam Thomas
    Barbara Patrick
  • office production assistant
    Hân Phạm
    Brenda Xiong
    Rosie Choo Pidcock
    Hana Huggins
    Debbie Courchene
    Jonathan Kew
    Alysha Seriani
  • post production supervisor
    Julia Niendorf
  • visual researcher
    Jennifer Chiu
    Hân Phạm
  • archivist
    Sarah Nocente
  • clearance coordinator
    Sophie Caird
    Lyana Patrick
    Jasmine Thomas
    Archie Patrick
    Adam Patrick
  • story consultant
    Sarah Hedar
    Jessica Hallenbeck
  • titles
    Hannah Woollam
  • graphic designer
    Hannah Woollam
  • assistant editor
    Evelyn Starks
    Hân Phạm
  • post production services
    Elemental Post
  • colourist
    David Tomiak
  • DI producer
    Melissa Ziefflie
  • online editor
    Tom Malenica
    Natasha Nair
  • community mentorship program - mentor
    Soloman Chiniquay
  • community mentorship program - PA
    Samuel Lathlin
  • stills photography
    Soloman Chiniquay
    Adam Patrick
    Adam Thomas
  • accountant
    Caminie Mahadeo
    Gemma Davis
  • community consultant
    Jasmine Thomas
  • legal
    Nathaniel Lyman
  • tax credits
    Tracy Major
  • insurance
    Front Row Insurance
  • senior production coordinator
    Maddy Chang
  • studio administrator
    Nathan Conchie
    Carla Jones
  • senior marketing advisor
    Jamie Hammond
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • translation
    Archie Patrick
  • syllabics
    Archie Patrick
  • featuring
    Sophia Thomas-Teegee
    Keanu Thomas-Teegee
    Jasmine Thomas
    Minnie Thomas
    Lyana Patrick
    Camryn Louis
    Tannis Reynolds
    Roselita Louis
    Lance George
    Yvonne George
    Kim Albenat
    Archie Patrick
    Sandra Patrick
    Angeline Patrick
    James Thomas
    Ashley Raphael
    Erik Johnny Martin
    Isaiah Reynolds
    Celena John
    David Luggi
    Peter Luggi Sr.
    Emma Baker
    Martina Stehr
    Andy Casimel
    Lisa Glowacki
    Maegen Giltrow
    William Wissler
    Deane Carlson
    Delsin John
    Jackie Thomas
    Johnny John
    Georgina Mason
    Gladys Michell
    Jeremiah Prince
    Rodney Teed
    Melinda Skeels
    Marilyn Vickers
    Amber Teed
    Jason Alexis
    Sophie Thomas
    Caleb Nome
    Sky Smith-Umphrey
    Aurora Smith-Umphrey
    Ocean-Lee Umphrey
    Reginald Louis
    Lester John
    Vera Antoine
    Sherron Raphael
    Wendy Antoine
    Natalia Sudeyko
    Shana Labatch
    Cora McIntosh
    Sandy Hackl
    Marg Drysdale
    Chief Priscilla Mueller
    Jimmy Antoine
    Mike Ketlo
    Toby Patrick
    Duncan Alexis
    Veronique George
    Amelia Alexis
    Angeline Ketlo
    Alphonsine William
    Kasandra Turbide
    Joleen Charlie
    Lucy Charlie
    Angela Reynolds
    Katie Best
    Josephine Carter
    Denise Smith
    Jillian Holmes

Explore