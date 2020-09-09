The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Mystery of the Maya

&
1995 38 min
Leaving soon

Deep within the jungles of Mexico and Guatemala and extending into the limestone shelf of the Yucatan peninsula lie the fabled pyramids, temples and palaces of the Maya. While Europe still slumbered in the Dark Ages, these innovative people had charted the heavens, evolved the only true writing system native to the Americas and had made tremendous strides in mathematics and calendrics. Without metal tools, beasts of burden or even the wheel, the Maya were able to construct vast cities. Filmed at numerous sacred sites throughout Central America, Mystery of the Maya explores the culture, science and history of this

Mystery of the Maya

Details

Deep within the jungles of Mexico and Guatemala and extending into the limestone shelf of the Yucatan peninsula lie the fabled pyramids, temples and palaces of the Maya. While Europe still slumbered in the Dark Ages, these innovative people had charted the heavens, evolved the only true writing system native to the Americas and had made tremendous strides in mathematics and calendrics.

Without metal tools, beasts of burden or even the wheel, the Maya were able to construct vast cities. Filmed at numerous sacred sites throughout Central America, Mystery of the Maya explores the culture, science and history of this fascinating people.

Archaeology Developing Countries History All subjects
  • director
    Barrie Howells
    Roberto Rochin
  • producer
    Barrie Howells
  • executive producer
    Don Haig
    Mark Zannis
    Frank Corcoran
    Georgina Balzarreti
  • script
    Oscar Montero
    Barrie Howells
  • photography
    Savas Kalogeras
  • sound
    Yves Gendron
    Louis Marion
  • editing
    Michael McKennirey
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
    Danuta Klis
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Serge Boivin
  • animation
    Mario Noviello
  • narrator
    Susan Glover
  • music
    Larry Crosley
  • cast
    Nicolas Alonso
    Blanca Guerra
    Javier Viesca
    François Tormos
    Oscar Traven
    Juan Antonio Llanes
    Juan Carlos Colombo
    Alberto Ruz

Education

Ages 12 to 17
School subjects
History - World History History and Citizenship Education - First Occupants (to 1500)
Discuss with students the geographical location of the ancient Mayan civilization. Comment on Mayan architecture, its monuments, palaces, ornamental walls, intricate detailing and recurring motifs. What do we know of the Mayans’ scientific and mathematical technologies? Discuss “glyphs.” Comment on the 1946 archaeological expedition to the Mayan ruins that changed the perception of the Mayan civilization. Speculate on reasons why the Mayan cities were abandoned in the ninth and tenth centuries.
Mystery of the Maya
