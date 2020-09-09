Deep within the jungles of Mexico and Guatemala and extending into the limestone shelf of the Yucatan peninsula lie the fabled pyramids, temples and palaces of the Maya. While Europe still slumbered in the Dark Ages, these innovative people had charted the heavens, evolved the only true writing system native to the Americas and had made tremendous strides in mathematics and calendrics. Without metal tools, beasts of burden or even the wheel, the Maya were able to construct vast cities. Filmed at numerous sacred sites throughout Central America, Mystery of the Maya explores the culture, science and history of this …
