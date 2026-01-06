The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

My Knitting Circle

In the Yukon, a knitting club offers warmth and connection against the bitter cold and darkness of a Whitehorse winter.
In Whitehorse, Yukon, filmmaker Alexandra Knowles tells a story of welcome and kindness through the simple act of knitting. For the local club, knitting is more than a shared passion—it’s an excuse to connect, weave close bonds and stay warm in the Yukon’s polar cold. Through intimate interviews and group gatherings, she invites us into the circle, giving us a rare sense of belonging.

Social Issues Psychology and Psychiatry Women Crafts
  • writer
    Alexandra Knowles
  • director
    Alexandra Knowles
  • producer
    Teri Snelgrove
  • line producer
    Dylan Rhys Howard
    Jennifer Roworth
  • director of photography
    Marty O'Brien
  • editor
    Jessica Dymond
  • original music
    Genevieve Vincent
  • featuring
    Alexandra Knowles
    Heather Grant
    Nicole Percival
    Sarah Dominie
    Ezra Tredger
    Lily Gingras
  • sound recordist
    Gabriel Bullen
  • camera operator
    Naomi Mark
  • 1st assistant camera
    Thomas Bullen
  • gaffer
    Sam Fleming
  • hair and makeup artist
    Áki Jonasson
  • still photographer
    Alistair Maitland
  • senior production coordinator
    Maddy Chang
    Lee Clapp
  • production coordinator
    Noah Singer
    Lucia Corak
  • production assistant
    Ken Green
    Duncan Chalmers
  • assistant editor
    Nick Ogden
  • VFX artist
    Sterling Larose
  • credit designer
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • graphic designer
    Natalina Percival
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
    Lyne Lapointe
  • sound designer
    Eva Madden
  • re-recording mixer
    May Guimaraes
  • mix facility
    Maverick Post Group Inc.
  • colourist
    Lorne Wright
  • online facility
    Picture Shop
  • musician
    Nicolas Wright
    Theodore Hall
  • senior marketing manager
    Laurianne Désormiers
  • marketing project manager
    Geneviève Bérard
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • production administrator
    Nathan Conchie
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse

