In the Yukon, a knitting club offers warmth and connection against the bitter cold and darkness of a Whitehorse winter.
In Whitehorse, Yukon, filmmaker Alexandra Knowles tells a story of welcome and kindness through the simple act of knitting. For the local club, knitting is more than a shared passion—it’s an excuse to connect, weave close bonds and stay warm in the Yukon’s polar cold. Through intimate interviews and group gatherings, she invites us into the circle, giving us a rare sense of belonging.
My Knitting Circle, Alexandra Knowles, provided by the National Film Board of Canada