Prince Edward Island--a place of pleasant beaches, warm seas and endless sand. At the same time there is a surprising amount of activity in this "Garden of the Gulf." You explore it with an Islander who knows its every delight.
Prince Edward Island--a place of pleasant beaches, warm seas and endless sand. At the same time there is a surprising amount of activity in this "Garden of the Gulf." You explore it with an Islander who knows its every delight.
My Island Home, Roger Blais, provided by the National Film Board of Canada