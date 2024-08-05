In a luminous blend of stop-motion animation and live action, My Friend the Green Horse tells the true story of acclaimed filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin’s childhood refuge in a dream world rich with animal spirits. At the heart of this world is the Green Horse, a tender and wise companion who, along with other creatures, guides young Alanis through visions of her Abenaki homelands. In these nightly adventures, she learns to embrace life’s beauty and to live with compassion. This short yet powerful film is a poetic tribute to the lasting gifts of childhood imagination, cultural memory and spiritual connection.