My Friend the Green Horse

In her dreams, a young Alanis Obomsawin befriends a gentle creature who guides her through her Abenaki homeland, where she learns life’s most important lessons.
Details

In a luminous blend of stop-motion animation and live action, My Friend the Green Horse tells the true story of acclaimed filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin’s childhood refuge in a dream world rich with animal spirits. At the heart of this world is the Green Horse, a tender and wise companion who, along with other creatures, guides young Alanis through visions of her Abenaki homelands. In these nightly adventures, she learns to embrace life’s beauty and to live with compassion. This short yet powerful film is a poetic tribute to the lasting gifts of childhood imagination, cultural memory and spiritual connection.

Psychology and Psychiatry Children and Youth Animals All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • director
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • writer
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • animation
    Terril Calder
  • graphic designer
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • motion designer
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • additional VFX
    Serge Verreault
    Éloi Champagne
  • editor
    Alison Burns
  • camera
    Ben Low
  • sound recordist
    Tod Van Dyk
  • cast
    Simon Renaud
  • costumes
    Tiffany Oschmann
  • puppet stand in
    Cassy Watso
  • original music
    Lauren Bélec
    Michel Dubeau
  • musician
    Lauren Bélec
    Michel Dubeau
  • sound editor
    Stéphanie Hamelin Tomala
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • narration
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • narration recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • sound technician
    Bernard Belley
  • stock shot research
    Katherine Kasirer
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • colourist
    Denis Pilon
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • credits
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
  • digital editing technician
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • marketing manager
    Carly Kastner
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • assistant to Alanis Obomsawin
    Michael Shu
  • legal counsel
    Dominique Aubry
  • senior production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • production coordinator
    Christine Williams
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
    Isabelle Limoges
  • line production
    Amanda Roy
  • producer
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • executive producer
    Annette Clarke
    John Christou
    Rohan Fernando
    Nathalie Cloutier

