Moustafa is on a long journey in the desert. Hidden on his cart is a mysterious object that seems to be at the centre of his quest. It’s precious enough for him to undergo all sorts of dangers, including thirst and ghosts! A classic tale blending mystery and humour.
Moustafa is on a long journey in the desert. Hidden on his cart is a mysterious object that seems to be at the centre of his quest. It’s precious enough for him to undergo all sorts of dangers, including thirst and ghosts! A classic tale blending mystery and humour.
Moustafa's Secret, Joline Robichaud, provided by the National Film Board of Canada