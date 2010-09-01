The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Moustafa's Secret

Moustafa is on a long journey in the desert. Hidden on his cart is a mysterious object that seems to be at the centre of his quest. It’s precious enough for him to undergo all sorts of dangers, including thirst and ghosts! A classic tale blending mystery and humour.
Literature and Language
  • director
    Joline Robichaud
  • script writer
    Joline Robichaud
  • animation
    André-Guy Landry
  • consulting director
    François Savoie
  • sound effects
    Chris Goguen
  • recording
    Chris Goguen
  • mix
    Chris Goguen
  • sound editing
    Paul Goguen
  • voice
    Samuel Chiasson
  • foley
    Sabin Hudon
  • foley recording
    Stéphane Roy
  • original soundtrack
    Armand Dionne
  • marketing
    Julie Arseneault
  • administration
    Geneviève Duguay
  • administrative assistant
    Colette Allain
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • producer
    Murielle Rioux-Poirier
    François Savoie
    Michel Savoie
  • executive producer
    Jacques Turgeon
  • editing
    Marc Savoie
  • technical supervision
    Marc Savoie
  • production coordination
    Marie-France Jean
  • technical consultant
    Paul Duguay
  • script consultant
    Marc Roberge
  • production accountant
    Suzanne Auclair
  • production secretary
    France McGraw
  • production manager
    Michel Savoie

