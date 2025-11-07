The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Modulo: Variations on a Design

The camera animation of designs for an automobile, shifting between the drawings and the prototype, suggest something of the speed and vitality of the machine. What emerges is the portrait of a leashed thing, a made object that seems to tremble with life. Through the camera and the non-instrumental music, the film creates a feeling of exhilaration, of being inside this machine designed for speed. A film without words.
Transportation Technology All subjects
  • director
    Pierre Moretti
  • producer
    François Séguillon
  • camera
    Jacques Fogel
  • music
    Alain Clavier

