The camera animation of designs for an automobile, shifting between the drawings and the prototype, suggest something of the speed and vitality of the machine. What emerges is the portrait of a leashed thing, a made object that seems to tremble with life. Through the camera and the non-instrumental music, the film creates a feeling of exhilaration, of being inside this machine designed for speed. A film without words.
The camera animation of designs for an automobile, shifting between the drawings and the prototype, suggest something of the speed and vitality of the machine. What emerges is the portrait of a leashed thing, a made object that seems to tremble with life. Through the camera and the non-instrumental music, the film creates a feeling of exhilaration, of being inside this machine designed for speed. A film without words.
Modulo: Variations on a Design, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada