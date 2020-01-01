Mission of Fear

The story of the Jesuit martyrs who lived with the Wendat converts in the region near what is now Midland, Ontario. The film is of wide interest since it reconstructs a period of Canadian history, especially of Indigenous life, at the very beginning of European settlement. The village and the Jesuits' buildings are exact models from archeologists' reconstructions. The story is based on the Jesuit Relations, the actual journals of mission life that still make for thrilling reading.

Credits
  • director
    Fernand Dansereau
  • editing
    Fernand Dansereau
  • executive producer
    André Belleau
  • script
    Alex Pelletier
  • camera
    Georges Dufaux
  • sound
    Marcel Carrière
  • sound editing
    Pierre Bernier
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn
  • cast
    Alain Cuny
    Jacques Godin
    Jacques Kasma
    Ginette Letondal
    Yves Létourneau
    Monique Mercure
    Albert Millaire
    Jean-Louis Millette
    Marcel Sabourin
    Janine Sutto
    Maurice Tremblay
