The soaring notes of a violin lift through the air while confident young hands grasp the bow. Lifting the curtain on the little-understood world of the child musical prodigy, Minor Keys takes us into the lives of two exceptional violinists: 12-year-old Ewald Cheung, who dreams of playing the world's famous concert halls, and 18-year-old Jessica Linnebach, who is launching her professional career.

Filmed over an 18-month period, this engaging documentary charts the pressure-filled road these young musicians travel. From home and school to music lessons and competitions, they speak candidly about their dreams and fears.

James Keene, their inspiring teacher and a former child prodigy, looks back on his own childhood experiences to cast light on the stress of a glamorous but sometimes unkind business. The documentary also features interviews with renowned developmental psychologist Dr David Henry Feldman.

Mixing candid interviews, lively footage and stirring musical performances, Minor Keys offers a thought-provoking look at the ordinary children behind the extraordinary talents.

