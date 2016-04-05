The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Michaëlle Jean: A Woman of Purpose

2016 52 min
In 2005, Michaëlle Jean became the Governor General of Canada. A social activist, global citizen, and black woman, she would redefine the possibilities of that office. While her national priorities were at-risk youth, women, and Indigenous peoples, her international success came from her cultural diplomacy. 2010: the earthquake in Haiti tragically brings her back to her homeland. Michaëlle Jean: A Woman of Purpose is an intimate and sensitive portrait of the stateswoman she came to be.

Michaëlle Jean: A Woman of Purpose

Politics and Government - Canada Women - Portraits All subjects
Fascinating People All channels
  • writer
    Jean-Daniel Lafond
  • narrator
    Jean-Daniel Lafond
  • director
    Jean-Daniel Lafond
  • editor
    Babalou Hamelin
  • photography
    Jean-Daniel Lafond
  • supplementary footage
    Alberto Feio
    Carlos Ferrand
  • sound recording
    Jean-Denis Daoust
    Jean-Daniel Lafond
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • lawyer
    Remy Khouzam
    Sophie de Champlain
  • insurance
    Bernard Guillemette
  • production accountant
    Martine Brunelle
  • producer
    Nathalie Barton
    René Chénier

Education

Ages 12 to 18
School subjects
Indigenous Studies - History/Politics Social Studies - Canada in the World Today Social Studies - Canadian Politics and Government

Warnings: Mentions about suicide, residential schools, sexual violence

This documentary was created by Michaёlle Jean’s husband. What challenges would he have faced when creating this documentary? Would you want to create a documentary about someone close to you? How might it have been symbolic and important for Indigenous people that Michaёlle Jean participated in part of the seal hunt? What role should non-Indigenous government officials play in participating in and recognizing Indigenous Protocols and ritual? Which elements of Jean’s personality resonate with the people she meets? How did her background and personal experiences help shape her approach to leadership and public service? What role did Michaёlle Jean play in promoting various causes in Canada and the world during her time as Governor General?

