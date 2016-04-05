In 2005, Michaëlle Jean became the Governor General of Canada. A social activist, global citizen, and black woman, she would redefine the possibilities of that office. While her national priorities were at-risk youth, women, and Indigenous peoples, her international success came from her cultural diplomacy. 2010: the earthquake in Haiti tragically brings her back to her homeland. Michaëlle Jean: A Woman of Purpose is an intimate and sensitive portrait of the stateswoman she came to be.
Warnings: Mentions about suicide, residential schools, sexual violence
This documentary was created by Michaёlle Jean’s husband. What challenges would he have faced when creating this documentary? Would you want to create a documentary about someone close to you? How might it have been symbolic and important for Indigenous people that Michaёlle Jean participated in part of the seal hunt? What role should non-Indigenous government officials play in participating in and recognizing Indigenous Protocols and ritual? Which elements of Jean’s personality resonate with the people she meets? How did her background and personal experiences help shape her approach to leadership and public service? What role did Michaёlle Jean play in promoting various causes in Canada and the world during her time as Governor General?