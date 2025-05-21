The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

McBus

This is a "nowhere tour" of Montréal, a sort of parody of the world we live in, where all is confusion, aimlessness and noise. A recurring figure in the film is a Highland piper walking his beat on a lonely patch of ground beneath an elevated highway. The busload of sightseers encounters him as they do other objects of curiosity. At one point, the tour guide, a young woman, and the piper have a fling at dancing. It is a bus tour where everything is unexpected.
Details

Tourism All subjects
  • director
    Derek May
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • camera
    Thomas Vamos
  • sound
    Ted Haley
    Claude Hazanavicius
  • editing
    Donald Rennick
  • sound editing
    Victor Merrill
  • cast
    Don Ares
    Cheryl Davis
    Ron Sutherland
McBus
