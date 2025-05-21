This is a "nowhere tour" of Montréal, a sort of parody of the world we live in, where all is confusion, aimlessness and noise. A recurring figure in the film is a Highland piper walking his beat on a lonely patch of ground beneath an elevated highway. The busload of sightseers encounters him as they do other objects of curiosity. At one point, the tour guide, a young woman, and the piper have a fling at dancing. It is a bus tour where everything is unexpected.