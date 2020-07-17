The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

Margaret Atwood - A Word after a Word after a Word is Power

&
2019 1 h 32 min
Leaving soon

Poet and novelist, Margaret Atwood is a household name. Yet few know the private Margaret Atwood. Who is the woman and writer behind these stories? Our film crew keeps pace with Atwood and her partner Graeme Gibson as she jets to speaking engagements around the world, visits the set of The Handmaid’s Tale and takes a family holiday. The film explores Atwood’s “backstory”, her early days in the Canadian wilderness and as a poet. Atwood’s novels are explored, including her latest, The Testaments, the highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Personal stories are shared by friends, family and, of …

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
Margaret Atwood - A Word after a Word after a Word is Power

Details

Poet and novelist, Margaret Atwood is a household name. Yet few know the private Margaret Atwood. Who is the woman and writer behind these stories? Our film crew keeps pace with Atwood and her partner Graeme Gibson as she jets to speaking engagements around the world, visits the set of The Handmaid’s Tale and takes a family holiday. The film explores Atwood’s “backstory”, her early days in the Canadian wilderness and as a poet. Atwood’s novels are explored, including her latest, The Testaments, the highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Personal stories are shared by friends, family and, of course, directly by Atwood herself.

Literature and Language - Canada Women - Portraits All subjects
  • director
    Peter Raymont
    Nancy Lang
  • producer
    Nancy Long
    Peter Raymont
  • writer
    Nancy Lang
  • music
    Todor Kobakov

Education

Ages 15 to 18
School subjects
English Language Arts - CanLit English Language Arts - Poetry Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism

Ideal as part of an author study or an examination of what influences a writer. A documentary that highlights the influences on Margaret Atwood’s writing, which include feminism and current events. What are the events and influences on Atwood’s writing? How has Atwood influenced others? What role has feminism had on Atwood and her writing? Research how Atwood’s major works have been adapted for the screen.

Explore