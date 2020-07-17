Margaret Atwood - A Word after a Word after a Word is Power

Poet and novelist, Margaret Atwood is a household name. Yet few know the private Margaret Atwood. Who is the woman and writer behind these stories? Our film crew keeps pace with Atwood and her partner Graeme Gibson as she jets to speaking engagements around the world, visits the set of The Handmaid’s Tale and takes a family holiday. The film explores Atwood’s “backstory”, her early days in the Canadian wilderness and as a poet. Atwood’s novels are explored, including her latest, The Testaments, the highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Personal stories are shared by friends, family and, of …
Poet and novelist, Margaret Atwood is a household name. Yet few know the private Margaret Atwood. Who is the woman and writer behind these stories? Our film crew keeps pace with Atwood and her partner Graeme Gibson as she jets to speaking engagements around the world, visits the set of The Handmaid’s Tale and takes a family holiday. The film explores Atwood’s “backstory”, her early days in the Canadian wilderness and as a poet. Atwood’s novels are explored, including her latest, The Testaments, the highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Personal stories are shared by friends, family and, of course, directly by Atwood herself.
Ideal as part of an author study or an examination of what influences a writer. A documentary that highlights the influences on Margaret Atwood’s writing, which include feminism and current events. What are the events and influences on Atwood’s writing? How has Atwood influenced others? What role has feminism had on Atwood and her writing? Research how Atwood’s major works have been adapted for the screen.