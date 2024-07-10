The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Mail Early for Christmas

1965 23 s
In this experimental short film, Pierre Hébert explores perception using scratch animation, a technique employed by Norman McLaren. The title also refers to the acclaimed animator's 1959 work, Mail Early for Christmas.

Mail Early for Christmas

In this experimental short film, Pierre Hébert explores perception using scratch animation, a technique employed by Norman McLaren. The title also refers to the acclaimed animator’s 1959 work, Mail Early for Christmas.
    Pierre Hébert

